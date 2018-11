Vital's Take: It has been revealed that Jed Beaton has signed a deal with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna MXGP to race the MX2 World Championship in 2019 and 2020. This doesn't come as a surprise since Jed has been steadily improving since joining the MXGP series in the EMX250 class in 2017. Congrats on the factory ride, Jed!