Jason Anderson Injured while Practicing at Glen Helen

Jason Anderson is injured and will miss Colorado
Second update: We've received a little more info on the injury but can't share details for the sake of privacy. Jason is out of surgery now, and the injury wasn't his leg as originally speculated but we will have to wait for the official Press Release for it break down what exactly was injured in the incident. We wish you the best Ando.
Update: Jason Anderson was heading into surgery around 6PM PST this evening, we're not sure the extent of his injuries yet, just that they're to his leg region. We've also added a second version of the account from today's incident as posted on our forum
“A rider went down beyond the Wall Jump before the finish line jump. The track crew blocked the Wall Jump and made us go around it and the fallen rider before re-entering the track. I was going slow and when I looked over at the injured rider I saw that it as my friend. I wasn’t on the track, but on the infield, I turned towards the track and didn’t realize that Jason Anderson was behind me. He came out of nowhere.. He clipped my bars and we went down. I think his foot got wedged in my front end. I landed on my left side and was down for a bit, I’m a little bit bruised.”
Original post: At this point it's just info we received from a phone call but from what we were told, Jason Anderson has been injured at Glen Helen today after colliding with someone who was trying to assist/block a down rider. The down rider had crashed and broken both his legs, while two other riders were trying to assist the downed individual, Anderson clipped one of them...resulting in Jason crashing. An early rumor points to a broken leg for Anderson and a broken wrist for the person he clipped/collided with. This apparently all just happened today while practicing at Glen Helen, within the past hour, so we expect to get more of an official word soon as Jason is likely on his way to get checked out.
Again, the details of the incident itself is second hand information.
Also as a note, MXA has photos of Anderson being carried off the track by his team's crew chief.
devindavisphoto
5/31/2018 4:48 PM
There's usually no flaggers at Glen Helen. To me it sounds like they were in a blind spot and trying their best to slow down other riders, but at the speed Jason was riding at he could have misinterpreted the situation he was riding into. Bummer deal.
smoothies862
5/31/2018 3:18 PM
doesn't matter who is on the track pro or joe. if a rider is down in a bad area,blind area. so there was no flagger? Anderson didn't know to slow down? what a mess.
JohnnyMc
5/31/2018 3:15 PM
Bummer deal but nobody is mentioning he had access to Baker facility right? He gave that sweet situation up so Marvin could have it by himself?
KiwiJack
5/31/2018 5:41 PM
Marv was also out at GH today...
Texas Built
5/31/2018 1:34 PM
The whole team is now down because of riding at public tracks.
mx_phreek
5/31/2018 1:18 PM
lost deano too
p0wn
5/31/2018 12:58 PM
You'd think a factory mx team could either rent out a track to practice on or have their own. Way too much of a liability to lose your top guy like this.
jnickell
5/31/2018 12:58 PM
That's just bad luck. Outdoor practice for these guys is really a catch 22. They need more riders to make it rough. But those "more riders" come with the inherent dangers that team Husqvarna has experienced this month. The factories should invest in tracks the general public can pay to ride on certain days and times. Only to make them rough. Then have days and times with exclusive access to the pros. It would likely be cheaper than their top guys riding the pine.
Jay Moto
5/31/2018 12:38 PM
So much for being able to rub elbows with pros at the practice tracks. That shit’s gonna be a thing of the past in short order. How shitty is it that both 450 riders for the same Factory team get hurt practicing at the same track, and from almost the same cause?
burn1986
5/31/2018 12:15 PM
Ohhh man! WTH, Dang, this sucks!
huck
5/31/2018 11:40 AM
You'd think those idiots at Glen Helen would invest in flaggers on practice days. So dumb!
swedishfishmx
5/31/2018 11:51 AM
At this point who do you blame? Glen Helen, the teams or the riders for not saying something about it. Such a bummer deal! Hope all can heal up quick.
huck
5/31/2018 11:58 AM
True, nobody is forcing them to ride there.