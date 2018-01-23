JGR's Justin Bogle to Race in Glendale, but What About Malcolm Stewart?

Vital MX: Good news, Justin Bogle will join the field for the fourth round of the series, as he returns from back-to-back concussions. Now the biggest question is...will Malcolm Stewart continue on with the team? The original announcement for Mookie was a two-race deal, but rumors are floating about of the team adding a third bike to the rig to keep him on. We have just a few days until Glendale, so we'll see what happens or if there's an announcement concerning Stewart prior to the race.

Press Release: Brea, CA (January 23, 2018) – The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team is pleased to report that Justin Bogle will be returning to action this weekend at the Glendale, Ariz. round of the 2018 AMA Supercross series. Bogle had been sidelined due to a practice crash suffered during the offseason.

“I’m eager to line up behind the gate this weekend,” stated Bogle. “After taking the necessary time off to let my body heal, I feel ready to race. Training has been going well at The Goat Farm. My intensity level is up where it should be, and I’m looking forward to seeing where I stand on Saturday night.”

Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team manager, Jeremy Albrecht, is excited to have Bogle back in action. “Justin was riding great during the offseason testing sessions on the all-new Suzuki RM-Z450. We are happy to have him back. The racing has been very close this season, and I expect Justin to be in the mix right away.”

The fourth round of the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series will take place at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday. The event will be broadcast live on FS1 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Please be sure to visit the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team rigs should you be attending the event.