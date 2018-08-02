Injury Update: Tyler Bowers - Oakland

- Home
How's the bear doing after his wild get-off?
Vital MX: We're a little late to this party actually but Tyler Bowers put out a small update on IG earlier in the week. Amazingly, after such a huge crash, he just broke his pinky and some ribs...well, we say just cause you know that's moto. Hopefully we'll see him lineup this weekend, as he suggests he'll make the decision sometime later today.
SidewayzMike
2/8/2018 3:53 PM
Damn T'bow, glad you all right Griz... You were sneaky fast all day there. wish Mitch would just throw you a 450 for the year you diserved it