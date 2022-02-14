Injury Update | Jo Shimoda

Vital MX's Take: Jo Shimoda has posted an update on his injury for the weekend, revealing himself now rocking a walking boot and on crutches. While he doesn't state his injury in his post, we've been told he does have a fracture in his foot area and if you swipe through his post here it'll lead to a video of himself and Mitch Payton talking to the Alpinestars medic crew about the injury.