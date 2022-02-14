Toggle

Injury Update | Jo Shimoda

Jo Shimoda has provided an update on his condition following his crash at Anaheim 3.

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 437 72 1959 397 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 564 11394 1 714 120 26

ML512
2/14/2022 12:55 PM

Injury Update | Jo Shimoda

Vital MX's Take: Jo Shimoda has posted an update on his injury for the weekend, revealing himself now rocking a walking boot and on crutches. While he doesn't state his injury in his post, we've been told he does have a fracture in his foot area and if you swipe through his post here it'll lead to a video of himself and Mitch Payton talking to the Alpinestars medic crew about the injury.

Related: Injury Report Jo Shimoda
Injury Report Jo Shimoda
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest