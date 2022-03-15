Injury Update | Jason Anderson - In for Indy?

- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
Anderson says just a hit to the ego and he's good to go for Indy!
Vital MX's Take: Finally some good news this week. Jason Anderson will be back on the gate for Indianapolis! So far most of the riders from this past week's insane main have chimed in that they'll be racing. Crossing our fingers we get them all back for Indy.
boaz
3/15/2022 5:23 PM
Stoked he’s doing well enough to race.
What’s this garbage about Stewart being handed a win?! He didn’t cause any of this, just rode fast and stayed off the ground. Apparently was more than the rest could manage last weekend
Sprock3t
3/15/2022 3:39 PM
Joey_Bridges
3/15/2022 1:12 PM
I wish him well.
He, Webb and Sexton need to get back out there in order to keep stewart from defaulting into a win.
Because unless Tomac goes into serious, win collecting mode, in order to end up 2nd on the all time list, he can easily cruise to another title.
And in doing so let stewart back into victory lane.