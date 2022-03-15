Toggle

Injury Update | Jason Anderson - In for Indy? 3

Anderson says just a hit to the ego and he's good to go for Indy!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 458 72 1959 392 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 589 11569 1 720 120 27

ML512
3/15/2022 12:40 PM

Injury Update | Jason Anderson - In for Indy?

Vital MX's Take: Finally some good news this week. Jason Anderson will be back on the gate for Indianapolis! So far most of the riders from this past week's insane main have chimed in that they'll be racing. Crossing our fingers we get them all back for Indy.

3 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest