Injury Update | Carson Mumford

Vital MX: Carson Mumford has given us an update on why we didn't see him behind the gate or on track during the night show at Anaheim 3. After initially posting there was no injury to report after his nasty endo at Glendale, Mumford has revealed that he actually suffered a tear to his labrum (shoulder injury) and was ultimately not ready to race safely at A3. Mumfy was on track during practice in hopes it would be strong enough to lineup and salvage some points prior to the multi-week break but sadly it didn't work out. We'll see Carson back on track when the West series returns in six week's time. Check out his update on the situation below.