Injury Update | Aaron Plessinger's Condition after Anaheim 2 Crash

Aaron Plessinger updates us all on his condition after his crash and subsequent DNF at Anaheim 2.

1/30/2022 1:39 PM

Injury Update | Aaron Plessinger's Condition after Anaheim 2 Crash

Vital MX's Take: Aaron Plessinger has provided an update on his condition after his crash and subsequent DNF at Anaheim 2. Luckily, it seems the #7 is a-okay and will return next weekend.

Aaron Plessinger's comment: "Welp last night didn’t go as planned.. got off to a bad start then just couldn’t make anything happen in the first two laps then decided to go straight into a bale in the sand and lawn darted into the concrete. Luckily my head broke my fall haha nothing serious just a few bruises but I’ll be back and running for Phoenix. Thanks guys"

