Injury Report: RJ Hampshire - Daytona Supercross

GD2
3/11/2018 3:29 PM
Vital's Take: RJ Hampshire has released an update following his scary crash last night in Daytona, and it's not good. Look below to find the list of injuries RJ sustained.
Dave_Hoelcher
3/11/2018 8:34 PM
Oh, they ARE fast... No doubt about that. You could argue Roczen SHOULD have stayed on the bike & held it wide open to get the front up..(I would never have bailed)... But going back to the first AFs, they have always been too stiff & Honda's spent almost twenty years trying to get some flex back into them. Going clear back to McGrath, who refused to ride it, we've seen a lot of the top riders get ejected off the bikes & injured.... The GOAT can ride ANYTHING, but would be interesting to get his take on those chassis, if he could speak w/o having to be 'politically correct'....
cranger38
3/11/2018 8:53 PM
You’re correct about McGrath. I remember that. If it weren’t for Carmichael they wouldn’t have a championship since the dallas cowboys were relevant if my memory is correct. I was in Vegas when Roczen was ejected at the MEC and had a front row seat to it. Chad Reed was really fast when he was on one. He really got ejected from his.
3/11/2018 7:40 PM
It's about to the point where Honda had better get out of the AF game... Look at ALL the pro riders it has disabled & imagine WHAT IF all those amateurs who've been injured by those stiff AFs got together for a class action lawsuit..... And I'm a die-hard Honda guy....
3/11/2018 7:49 PM
Yet, race was won by a Honda. I don’t have the answer but I don’t think it’s the bike.
Dave_Hoelcher
3/11/2018 8:34 PM
Oh, they ARE fast... No doubt about that. You could argue Roczen SHOULD have stayed on the bike & held it wide open to get the front up..(I would never have bailed)... But going back to the first AFs, they have always been too stiff & Honda's spent almost twenty years trying to get some flex back into them. Going clear back to McGrath, who refused to ride it, we've seen a lot of the top riders get ejected off the bikes & injured.... The GOAT can ride ANYTHING, but would be interesting to get his take on those chassis, if he could speak w/o having to be 'politically correct'....
cranger38
3/11/2018 8:53 PM
You’re correct about McGrath. I remember that. If it weren’t for Carmichael they wouldn’t have a championship since the dallas cowboys were relevant if my memory is correct. I was in Vegas when Roczen was ejected at the MEC and had a front row seat to it. Chad Reed was really fast when he was on one. He really got ejected from his.
Dave_Hoelcher
3/11/2018 7:40 PM
It's about to the point where Honda had better get out of the AF game... Look at ALL the pro riders it has disabled & imagine WHAT IF all those amateurs who've been injured by those stiff AFs got together for a class action lawsuit..... And I'm a die-hard Honda guy....
cranger38
3/11/2018 7:49 PM
Yet, race was won by a Honda. I don’t have the answer but I don’t think it’s the bike.