Injury Report: Marvin Musquin OUT in Houston

Vital MX: Marvin Musquin has dislocated his shoulder during his heat race in Houston and he's now out for the night. No word on the extent or if there was any damage to the joint, but he's not lining up for the LCQ in Houston. With Eli Tomac out and now Marvin Musquin, the night has been blown wide open for Jason Anderson or Ken Roczen to do some damage in the title run.

On the TV cast, they just confirmed with Roger Decoster that Marvin Musquin wanted to lineup but wouldn't make it out to finish the night...

Update: The Red Bull KTM team sent out a quick press release after the race with a few words from Marvin.

Marvin Musquin - "After qualifying 3rd today, I went down hard in the whoops in my heat race. I landed on my left shoulder and felt really beat up. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to line up for the rest of night. I’m really disappointed about that given the team and I were in a good place after our win last weekend. But I will get checked up as soon as I get home and will know more in the next few days. Supercross is a longer season so I’m hopeful I will be able to line up in Anaheim 2."