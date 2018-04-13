Toggle

Injury Report: Martin Davalos Update

Martin will be forced to sit out from racing for a while.

4/13/2018 7:33 AM

Vital's Take: Martin Davalos has released an update that reveals his crash in Arlington left him with a much more serious injury than the team initially thought, which will require time to heal. Knowing this, he decided to go ahead and get his knee fixed while he had a chance. So it'll be a while before we see him back racing, but at least he'll be 100% the next time he throws his leg over a bike. 


