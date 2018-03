Hey everyone, I’m disappointed to announce that I won’t be racing this weekend.... after the Dallas incident I’ve tried my hardest to race, despite doctors r .commendations but doing it while injured has really only hurt me worse. I sustained 3 herniated discs in my C-spine that’s caused neuralgia in my left arm and a torn MCL in my knee, trying to be .competitive like this has been impossible. I’ve tried my hardest but my body just doesn’t allow me to preform and it has b .come too risky to race. We’ve made the decision to allow my body to heal. I wanna thank everybody that’s supported me and that understands how gnarly this sport is. We all work so hard to be out there racing and and we push our bodies to the max. Also thanks to the team @pcraceteam for sticking behind me and providing me with the best motorcycle out there. I’ll be back when I feel like I did in Dallas ready to battle at %

