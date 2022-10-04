Injury Report | Kyle Peters Breaks Neck in St. Louis

Vital MX's Take: The words "broken neck" are never something you want to hear or read. Kyle Peters experienced this first hand now as he broke his C5 and C6 vertebrae. From what we've heard, he may have been landed on in an incident between himself and another rider. However, the news has been positive so far as Peters reportedly has all feeling and movement in his extremities. He was transferred to a local trauma center last night, stabilized and underwent surgery today. Hopefully Kyle is able to make a full recovery and return to racing. Our thoughts are with you KP, you got this!