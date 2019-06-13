Toggle

Injury Report: Justin Hill Out, Kyle Chisholm In for JGR Suzuki at High Point 4

6/13/2019 10:22 AM

Injury Report: Justin Hill Out, Kyle Chisholm In for JGR Suzuki at High Point

Vital's Take: Justin Hill will not be on the line at this weekend's High Point Motocross National after sustaining a shoulder injury while practicing. As a result, JGR has signed on Kyle Chisholm to ride for the team until Hill returns to racing. Look below for the team's full social media post.


Injury Report JGR./ Yoshimura / Suzuki Factory Racing Justin Hill Kyle Chisholm
