Injury Report: Justin Hill Out, Kyle Chisholm In for JGR Suzuki at High Point

Vital's Take: Justin Hill will not be on the line at this weekend's High Point Motocross National after sustaining a shoulder injury while practicing. As a result, JGR has signed on Kyle Chisholm to ride for the team until Hill returns to racing. Look below for the team's full social media post.
erickx250
6/13/2019 9:09 PM
Stoked for Chiz. Can’t say I’m shocked Hill out. Maybe it’s time to start chasing that music career.
9bro9
6/13/2019 5:20 PM
Bummer for J.Hill, heal up bud! JGR got a solid dude to fill in on the zook, stoked for you Chizz !
Rooster
6/13/2019 11:57 AM
When informed of the rider change for JGR, Chad Reed was overheard saying, "Who's that guy?".
mattyhamz2
6/13/2019 11:30 AM
This certainly explains why he was in NC watching Tate Reed do karate. Should have put the pieces together. Good for Chiz!