Injury Report: Justin Cooper - Houston Supercross

Justin Cooper has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Vital MX: Sorry, no Instagram or official press release...but the Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha team has commented that rider Justin Cooper has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation. They don't suspect any broken bones or serious injuries, but wanted him to be checked out further. With this, Justin Cooper will miss out on racing in Houston tonight, check back for further updates on his condition and possibility of racing next weekend.