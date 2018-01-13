Toggle

Injury Report: Justin Cooper - Houston Supercross

Justin Cooper has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 355 52 1906 446 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 395 8356 1 536 88 25

ML512
1/13/2018 4:44 PM

Injury Report: Justin Cooper - Houston Supercross

Vital MX: Sorry, no Instagram or official press release...but the Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha team has commented that rider Justin Cooper has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation. They don't suspect any broken bones or serious injuries, but wanted him to be checked out further. With this, Justin Cooper will miss out on racing in Houston tonight, check back for further updates on his condition and possibility of racing next weekend.

Related: Houston Injury Report Justin Cooper Supercross 2018
Houston Injury Report Justin Cooper Supercross 2018
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest