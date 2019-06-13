Toggle

Injury Report: Jordon Smith, Shane McElrath Out for High Point 1

GD2
6/13/2019 9:06 AM

Injury Report: Jordon Smith, Shane McElrath Out for High Point

Vital's Take: Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM has announced that Jordon Smith and Shane McElratth will both be sidelined for this weekend's High Point Motocross National. Smith has been pushing through a wrist injury that he sustained in Supercross, but a decision has been made for him to get surgery on it so he can get back to 100%. McElrath recently had a practice crash and is too banged up to line up, but is expected to be back behind the gate soon. Look below for the full social media post from the team.


