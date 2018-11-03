Toggle

Injury Report: Jimmy Decotis - Daytona Supercross 3

The Rippa is going to be couch bound for a bit...get well soon!

Injury Report: Jimmy Decotis - Daytona Supercross

Vital MX: The season of attrition has added a few more to the list this weekend, most notably is Jimmy Decotis who suffered two broken vertebrae and some ribs...get well soon Rippa! Check below for his own words on the situation.

Not the way I wanted to end my night. I Had a big crash before the finish line. I'm thankful to be walking. Couple fractures in the L2 and L3 and some broken ribs. Back injuries are scary so I feel I'm truly blessed with the ou .come. Thank you so much @ichorsportsmedicine, Doc Bodner and everyone at the medical unit. You guys are the true heroes of this sport and it's so awesome to see a friendly face when you are laid up on the ground. I'm extremely bummed right now, I love racing my dirt bike and these next few weeks will be tough. I'm going to see a specialist on Tuesday when I arrive back in Charlotte. I will update everyone on my return as I learn more...thank you @jamieroutley93 and my whole fam for being there for me and the whole @jgrmx team and sponsors. The Rippa will be back don't you worry.... #swagonfleek

