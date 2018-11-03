Injury Report: Jimmy Decotis - Daytona Supercross

- Home
The Rippa is going to be couch bound for a bit...get well soon!
Vital MX: The season of attrition has added a few more to the list this weekend, most notably is Jimmy Decotis who suffered two broken vertebrae and some ribs...get well soon Rippa! Check below for his own words on the situation.
Dave_Hoelcher
3/11/2018 7:45 PM
Oye..... I blew out L4 a couple years back & INSTANTLY made my left leg feel like it was on fire!! $250,000 surgery a couple weeks later for a titanium cage & the fire is out but still major problems.... Good luck!!!
Deplorable781
3/11/2018 7:44 PM
The Rippa! Damn, I was wondering what happened last night. I didn’t see him go down. I don’t think Ralph or Jeff even mentioned it. I knew something was up when he was 4 laps back.
Pete The Fisherman
3/11/2018 5:03 PM
Noooooo