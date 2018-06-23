Toggle

Injury Report: Jeremy Martin - Fractured L1 Vertebrae 4

GD2
6/23/2018 6:01 PM

Injury Report: Jeremy Martin - Fractured L1 Vertebrae

Vital's Take: GEICO Honda has released an update on Jeremy Martin's condition following his crash during the second moto of today's Muddy Creek Motocross National. Unfortunately, it's not good news as he sustained a burst fracture of his L1 vertebrae, but he has full mobility and at least it wasn't any worse. You can view the team's full post below.


