Injury Report: Jeremy Martin - Fractured L1 Vertebrae

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Vital's Take: GEICO Honda has released an update on Jeremy Martin's condition following his crash during the second moto of today's Muddy Creek Motocross National. Unfortunately, it's not good news as he sustained a burst fracture of his L1 vertebrae, but he has full mobility and at least it wasn't any worse. You can view the team's full post below.
KYFHO699
6/23/2018 7:54 PM
Gutted for Jeremy! Heal up quick champ!
Wycked31
6/23/2018 7:41 PM
Here is to a speedy recovery Jmart.
Get back and twist the wrist
Harv379
6/23/2018 6:47 PM
Not good, I hope it's not a life altering injury. Prayers goin out to J-Mart
Deja New
6/23/2018 6:34 PM
Hope he’s back up n running at 100% real soon.