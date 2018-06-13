Injury Report: Jeffrey Herlings Breaks Collarbone in Practice Crash

Vital MX – According to KTM Factory Racing's Facebook page, Jeffrey Herlings is set to undergo surgery after breaking his collarbone in a practice crash. It is likely that he will miss this weekend's round of the MXGP World Championship, but they hope he can be back for Indonesia. You can read the full post below.

June 13th, 2018 – MXGP FIM World Championship leader Jeffrey Herling will have surgery to repair a break to his right collarbone after a crash while practicing at Berghem in Holland today. The 23 year old is scheduled for a procedure at renowned surgeon Dr. Claes’ clinic in the next few hours to fix a fracture near a plate that was inserted for a previous injury. It is extremely likely that the winner of 8 from 10 Grands Prix this season will miss this weekend’s Lombardia round at Ottobiano in Italy, but then he has a two week break before the Grand Prix of Indonesia on July 1st.