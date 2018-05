Unfortunate news from yesterday while testing for outdoors at Glen Helen on a crowded track I was passing a slower rider and he moved over mid air on me and I got cross jumped I hit his rear wheel and put my leg out and my foot stomped the ground really hard to prevent me falling as I did I heard my knee pop. After MRI results I have torn my ACL and will require surgery. I can’t believe this, just as I was feeling good for outdoors and ready for a fresh start with the outdoor season and something .completely out of my .control like this happens. I’m Completely gutted. I’ll do everything in my power to .come back from this even stronger, whether I remain where I’m at or do it on my own. I know what I’m capable of. Thanks everyone for the support. - - @husqvarna_usa @rockstarenergy @rockstarhusky @shiftmx @foxracing @ethika @iamspecialized @rideshimano @ctikneebraces @mohead25 @ridecalifornia @tgardea @tylarattray @krause328

