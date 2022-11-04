Vital MX's Take: Dean Wilson has given us an update on his current condition and while a few jokes to his situation come to mind, it's truly sad to see this happen to one of the most like-able racers in the paddock. Deano has already had two surgeries and still needs a third one today to get him on the road to recovery. As many suspected, his rear end lost a major battle with a footpeg and left him with a 10 inch laceration to his behind. While it sounds like there was a good amount of blood loss, luckily it wasn't worse as there are some major arteries in the nearby area. It sounds like Wilson will make a full recovery, but not without some serious discomfort in the near future.