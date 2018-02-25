Injury Report: Cole Seely - Fractured Pelvis & Tailbone

GD2
2/25/2018 8:27 AM
Vital's Take: Honda has announced that Cole Seely sustained a fracture to his pelvis and tailbone in the crash he had last night in Tampa. Heal up, Cole!
-MAVERICK-
2/25/2018 11:55 AM
This season has to be up there as the worse for injuries. I don't recall ever having this many riders out with injuries in the 450 class.
Jay Moto
2/25/2018 11:35 AM
This f@cking season is cursed
-MAVERICK-
2/25/2018 11:55 AM
