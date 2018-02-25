Toggle

Injury Report: Cole Seely - Fractured Pelvis & Tailbone 2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 20 10 671 341 443 5549 69 4

GD2
2/25/2018 8:27 AM

Injury Report: Cole Seely - Fractured Pelvis & Tailbone

Vital's Take: Honda has announced that Cole Seely sustained a fracture to his pelvis and tailbone in the crash he had last night in Tampa. Heal up, Cole!


Related: Cole Seely Injury Report Supercross 2018 Tampa
Cole Seely Injury Report Supercross 2018 Tampa
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest