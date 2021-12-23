Toggle

Injury Report: Benny Bloss to Miss the Beginning of the 2022 Supercross Season

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 294 16 671 159 849 8147 110 6

GD2
12/23/2021 12:55 PM

Injury Report: Benny Bloss to Miss the Beginning of the 2022 Supercross Season

Vital's Take: Bummer for Benny Bloss. Heal up soon!


Related: Benny Bloss
Benny Bloss
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest