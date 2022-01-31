INJURED - Jeffrey Herlings | 2022 MXGP Season Opener in Jeopardy

- Bike Checks
Again, Jeffrey Herlings will begin a season fighting through injury
Vital MX's Take: In something that has become an all too familiar, Jeffrey Herlings was injured while riding today. Early reports point towards another foot injury for Herlings, which was sustained while riding at Red Sands MX Park, the same location he had a similar injury at just prior to the 2019 season kick-off. Looks like we should know in the next day or two the severity of the injury and what Herlings' rough timeline will be. With this, the MXGP season may start without the title and vice title defenders, as Romain Febvre will also miss the season opener due to the injuries he was dealt during his crash at the Paris-Bercy Supercross late last year.
Originally reported by OntrackOffroad:
Unreal luck for the #MXGP world champion again. Innocuous crash apparently, another foot injury at RedSands after the accident in 2019. Herlings should find out the severity of his left foot tonight but that should mean 2 out of the 3 2021 title contenders won't make the 1st GP.
— OTOR (@OntrackOffroad) January 31, 2022