Husqvarna Unveils 2023 Heritage Edition Motocross Models

Husqvarna has unveiled a few new models today and they may or may not be a surprise to some. If you've been keeping an eye on racing in the US series or in MXGP, then you likely saw that Husqvarna celebrated their brands heritage by running a one-off look at the Swedish GP (the country where the brand was founded) and here in the US at the final round of Pro Motocross. While the bikes were quite stunning, receiving a lot of attention and compliments, it was apparently for more than just show. Arriving soon at dealers will be three Heritage Edition models you can choose from.

*All Heritage Models Have a $100 Higher MSRP then Standard Models

2023 Husqvarna TC 125 Heritage Edition

MSRP $8,149

"Built upon the proven technical platform of the 2023 range, the Heritage models are modern, competition-focused machines with a vintage-style livery. The distinctive new look was inspired by the brand's racing design from 1983, and enhanced further with black anodized EXCEL rims to create an understated and exclusive new appearance. Characterized by the unique look and matching blue seat cover, the Heritage models pay homage to the strong Swedish roots of Husqvarna Motorcycles."

2023 Husqvarna TC 250 Heritage Edition

MSRP $9,149

2023 Husqvarna FC 350 Heritage Edition

MSRP $10,899











