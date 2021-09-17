Handing Over The Key

Hey gang, GuyB here. Now that the '21 race season is over, we'll get our usual stack of press releases from race teams announcing new riders in new places. But this year we've got our own exciting announcement to make...and much like we often see with race teams, this one is not so much of a complete surprise as it is a confirmation. Yep, we'd intended to wait until the season was over to make it official, but news has a way of moving rapidly through the pits.

Here's the buttoned-up official version...

We’re excited to announce Michael Lindsay’s return to Vital MX as Content Director. Michael is replacing Steve Giberson, who is stepping down after 15 years as Vital MX’s founding Content Director. “I can’t thank Steve enough for his enormous contributions,” said Brad McDonald, Vital Media Network’s CEO. “He built Vital MX into the thriving content and community site it is today. Hundreds of thousands of MX enthusiasts come to Vital MX every month to keep up with their sport. We had big shoes to fill, but we’re excited to have Michael as the guy to fill them. His deep knowledge of motocross, passion for media, creativity, and history with Vital and our team make him the perfect choice.” Michael returns to Vital after leaving in 2018 to launch his own independent race team, FXR/Chaparral/Honda. He got his start in the industry at Enzo Racing. His deep knowledge of suspension and passion for testing bikes began there. He joined Vital MX first as a test rider, then came on full time in 2014 as Content Manager. The annual bike shootouts he created remain the standard for shootouts in the online era. Michael’s history as a rider is extensive, including amateur nationals, off-road and grand prix racing, and testing gigs for multiple brands. “After a few years away, I'm stoked to rejoin the group that gave me my start in media,” said Michael Lindsay. “The couple years I spent away working on different projects and running my own team have given me a fresh outlook on what we all do. I'm excited to bring these experiences to Vital and bring new content to the table for our community to enjoy. Also, a big thank you to Steve Giberson for building this community that we all get to enjoy and interact with.”

So that's it. I'm officially handing over the master key to all things Vital MX. That one will work on the admin side (where there are some new and exciting things happening behind the scenes), in the forum, and all our social channels. I'd also intended to hand over the key to the Dumbgeon, but apparently it got lost. Just ignore the screams of folks who got clipped because they couldn't play well with others.

Thanks to the current crew (Klinger, Resnick, Brad, Todd, The Captain, Grant, and Maverick) and everyone who has helped along the way. And thank to the readers, posters, site visitors, riders, mechanics, teams, and officials. It's been fun.

Over the next few months I'll be doing a deep dive archiving some of the old photos from along the way, so I may pop in occasionally with some old nuggets of goodness to share.

In the meantime, check this forum link for more from ML.



