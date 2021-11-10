Haiden Deegan Signs with Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing

Vital's Take: It's been a few months in the works, but it's finally official...Haiden Deegan has been locked down by the Star Racing crew to finish out his amateur carer and hit the pros. Check below for the press release, photos, and a video of him ripping the new bike.

Haiden Deegan Ripping his new Star Racing Yamaha:

Yamaha Press Release:

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing is pleased to announce a multi-year deal with one of the sport’s top up-and-coming riders – Haiden Deegan. The Californian has multiple amateur titles and is a great addition to the team’s amateur motocross program.

At the young age of 15, Deegan is already one of the most popular riders in the sport with his on-track success and engaging personality. The son of motocross icon Brian Deegan, racing is in his blood and he shares his father’s work ethic and passion for the sport. He has won championships at every level that he has raced, including winning four in a single day. In addition to his impressive number of titles, at 10 years old, Deegan became the youngest rider in the world to land a backflip on a motorcycle.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team Manager

“We’re really happy to have a rider of Haiden’s caliber join our team. He has a great presence on and off the track and is a proven championship contender. We look forward to the upcoming season and look to bring home some more number-one plates!”

Haiden Deegan – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“I’m excited to ride with champions and learn from them at Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing. I feel good on the bike and have a lot of work to do, and I am looking forward to it!”