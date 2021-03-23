- Bike Checks
Who's in the market for a turnkey facility near Valdosta, GA?
Serious inquiries only contact: lbarcia51@gmail.com
32 acres, pond, 2 wells
3 tracks 2 SX 1 east 1 west
1 outdoor track
Includes:
Water truck
Bulldozer
Skid steer
Tractor and attachments
John Deere zero turn mower
1,500 square feet gym w/all equipment, sauna, hot tub
11,000 square foot garage
Separate cabin, separate office
Jeff_Brines
3/23/2021 2:35 PM
GuyB
3/23/2021 2:38 PM
If you're serious about buying, send Lorraine an email. Be warned, if she doesn't like your offer, she may send her chihuahuas after you. They are vicious killers.