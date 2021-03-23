Toggle

For Sale: Bamland 2

Who's in the market for a turnkey facility near Valdosta, GA?

GuyB

GuyB
3/23/2021 1:46 PM

Bamland.

Serious inquiries only contact: lbarcia51@gmail.com

32 acres, pond, 2 wells
3 tracks 2 SX  1 east 1 west
1 outdoor track 

Includes:
Water truck
Bulldozer
Skid steer
Tractor and attachments
John Deere zero turn mower
1,500 square feet gym w/all equipment, sauna, hot tub
11,000 square foot garage
Separate cabin, separate office


