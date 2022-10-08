First Look - 2023 Yamaha YZ450F | All New

Check out the latest in a long-line of revolutionary Yamaha YZ450Fs. It's five pounds lighter, slimmer, more power, high rev ceiling, a new clutch, chassis and so much more! Scroll down for all the info.

MARIETTA, Ga. – August 10, 2022 – Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, is excited to introduce the new 2023 lineup of advanced, industry-leading YZ off-road motorcycles. Conceived for competition and extensively developed through knowledge gained at the highest levels of professional motorsports, the 2023 lineup of Yamaha YZ Motocross and Cross Country machines offer cutting-edge performance along with a level of refinement and rideability that instills confidence in every rider. Highlights for 2023 include an all-new flagship YZ450F Motocross model, along with an all-new YZ125X and extensively updated YZ250X two-stroke Cross Country models. Fresh off back-to-back professional Motocross and Supercross titles, Yamaha introduces an all-new YZ450F for 2023 designed to push capabilities even further. Building on the class-leading power delivery, suspension performance and usability of the previous model, the new YZ450F raises the bar with more power, less weight, a slimmer design and improved handling in an even more usable package. The new 2023 YZ125X offers a completely new, more powerful 125cc two-stroke engine, revised suspension damping, improved brakes, enhanced ergonomics and a sharp new look making it the perfect option for young enthusiasts looking to move up to a full-size competition-ready two-stroke cross country bike. For riders looking for big 250cc two-stroke power in the ultimate cross country racer, the new 2023 YZ250X is now better than ever with updated brakes, revised suspension, race-inspired ergonomics and aggressive new styling. Continuing across the entire 2023 range of Yamaha YZ models, a superior level of off-road performance and unmatched reliability remain a constant. “What really stands out about the new YZ450F is just how light and balanced it feels when riding hard,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “This new platform builds on the legendary YZ suspension and handling with an even more powerful, yet controllable engine character that will offer expert riders everything they need to compete and win at the highest level. At the same time its revised ergonomics and tuneability with the free engine mapping Power Tuner makes it easier to ride fast for all rider skill levels. I’m pumped to see it hit the tracks soon!”



New 2023 Yamaha YZ450F & Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F:

For the new 2023 YZ450F, Yamaha engineers were tasked with improving on an already class-leading package. Traditional strong points of broad, torquey power, plush suspension and predictable handling had to be enhanced, but with a distinctly rider-centric focus for the new model with a five-pound weight reduction, increased control and improved ergonomics. The end result is a lighter, more compact engine that pumps out even more power, improved handling with greater agility while still maintaining excellent stability, and a significantly lighter, slimmer body with enhanced ergonomics for greater control.

Changes for the new YZ450F start with the engine. Completely redesigned for 2023, updates include new exhaust and intake port shapes, larger diameter titanium intake valves, new forged aluminum piston, new cylinder body, crankshaft and balancer assembly, and a switch from wet sump to dry sump lubrication. The combined effect of these features is more midrange and top-end power, including a 500 rpm higher rev limit for longer over-rev, and more linear output characteristics for increased ride-ability and control.

Helping lay that power down to the rear wheel, an all-new cable-actuated clutch design replaces the coil springs of the previous model with a new disc spring and integrates primary gear and basket into a single steel unit. The result is a more compact, lightweight and durable assembly which yields smoother engagement and excellent feel. Additionally, an all-new tri-shaft transmission layout vertically stacks the transmission shafts, raising the center shaft and forming a triangle between the crank, drive shaft and main shaft for a lighter, more compact transmission.

Providing riders with the opportunity to fine-tune engine performance to their liking, Yamaha’s industry-leading Power Tuner App has been extensively revised for 2023, retaining the full functionality of the previous version, but now even easier to use with more functionality. Engine mapping can now be made using an intuitive new slide bar. There is also a new lap timer, Traction and Launch Control tuning, and bike set-up guides. Additionally, a new lightweight handlebar-mounted switch allows on-the-fly selection of preloaded engine maps.

The all-new Traction Control System communicates wheel slip to the ECU, tuning the engine to maintain ideal rear wheel traction. Three levels can be selected: HIGH, LOW or OFF. The updated Launch Control System now features an rpm limiter which can be adjusted in 500 rpm increments between 6,000 rpm and 11,000 rpm for optimized launches when the gate drops. Both systems are controlled through the Yamaha Power Tuner App.

The next major update to the new 2023 YZ450F involves the completely redesigned aluminum bilateral beam frame. Striking the perfect balance of precise cornering performance and handling stability, the new frame consists of more than 10 different aluminum components welded together. This provides the opportunity to carefully tune rigidity and flex characteristics of each component to ensure competition-level performance. The result is a better handling machine with lighter feel, improved bump absorption and increased traction, allowing the rider to enter corners with greater confidence and more line choices.

Improving on the YZ450F’s already category-defining suspension performance, new internal suspension valving works in combination with the new frame and body to provide exceptional bump absorption, increased traction and better cornering performance. High-spec fully adjustable Speed Sensitive System KYB® coil spring-type forks now feature a new hand-operated compression damping adjuster for simple, toolless adjustments, and the linkage-type rear suspension features a KYB® shock with damping characteristics to match the new chassis.

Finally, a new slimmer, flatter and more compact body design lends a much lighter, more precise riding feel. A completely redesigned air intake pathway, airbox and filter allow for a narrower fuel tank, significantly slimmer front shrouds and a lower airbox cover. Additionally, more seamless, rounded features including seat edges and side covers further ease rider movement for improved control. The rider triangle is also improved with increased legroom between the seat and footpegs, and revised handlebar position for a more natural posture and enhanced rider comfort.

Other top-spec details and convenient features include a push-button electric starter system with high-capacity ultra-light lithium-ion battery, 1-1/8-inch aluminum tapered handlebars, new compact PVC handlebar pad, new lightweight throttle cables, wide footpegs with new lightweight aluminum alloy brackets, a quick-adjust clutch perch and new chain guide all combine to ensure the new 2023 YZ450F continues to be the most complete, most well-balanced, most capable bike in the 450 class.

2023 YZ450F Features & Benefits

The ultimate open-class YZ, the new 2023 YZ450F takes the superior race-tested qualities of its predecessor and expands them in a lighter, faster, slimmer, sharper and more usable package designed to continue dominating the competition

Completely redesigned 450cc four-stroke engine is lighter, more compact and more powerful with an increased rev limit for longer over-rev

Overall weight savings of 5 pounds over previous model

Revised Yamaha Power Tuner App is even more user-friendly with intuitive new “Quick Setting” slide bar, Traction & Launch Control tuning, and additional new features

Two-mode adjustable engine mapping allows on-the-fly selection between two tuneable engine maps via new lightweight, handlebar-mounted push-button switchgear

New Traction Control System communicates wheel slip to the ECU to maintain ideal rear wheel traction with three selectable levels: HIGH, LOW or OFF

Updated Launch Control System now features adjustable rpm limiting for improved launches when the gate drops

More compact, lightweight cable-actuated clutch design replaces coil springs with a new disc spring for smoother engagement and excellent feel

New tri-shaft transmission layout shortens the engine from front to back for more optimized engine positioning

Redesign air intake path, airbox and filter allow for slimmer airbox cover and radiator shrouds

Ultra-compact 44mm Mikuni® throttle body ensures optimum fuel atomization while saving weight and improving mass-centralization

Completely redesigned lightweight aluminum bilateral frame carefully balances rigidity and flex characteristics for a lighter feel, improved bump absorption and increased traction

Slimmer, flatter and more compact body includes narrower fuel tank and front shrouds, and more seamless, rounded features for easier rider movement and improved control

Rider triangle is also improved with increased legroom and revised handlebar position for a more natural posture and enhanced comfort

Fully adjustable Speed Sensitive System KYB® coil spring-type fork and linkage-type KYB® rear shock offer best-in-class suspension performance with revised damping characteristics to match the new YZ450F's chassis

Front fork now features a new hand-operated compression damping adjuster for simple, toolless adjustments

Large 270mm front brake rotor is coupled with a Nissin caliper and aggressive pad compounds to provide excellent braking performance

Rear brake feel is improved by reducing the rigidity of the brake hose providing a wider range of control at the pedal

Advanced computer-aided wheel design shaves weight without sacrificing durability, while rear wheel comes laced in a three-cross-spoke pattern for improved impact absorption and rider feel

Compact, lightweight push-button electric start provides effortless restarts

Lightweight aluminum tapered handlebar

Rubber-mounted four-position adjustable handlebar mounts reduce vibration

Premium Yamaha Blue and dark blue graphics scheme is embedded to provide excellent durability and scratch resistance

Race-developed Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tires

The new 2023 YZ450F will be available from dealers this November in Team Yamaha Blue for $9,899 MSRP. The new 2023 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F will be available from dealers this October for $10,099 MSRP.