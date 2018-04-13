FIM Announces Failed WADA Drug Test for Broc Tickle

Vital MX: Up front, we'll admit that we like the intent of drug tests in the sport, to keep the playing field level. But it's a bummer when we have to report on a rider getting caught up in a failed test.

The FIM has announced today that Broc Tickle failed a WADA drug test following the San Diego race, after testing positive for "5-methylhexan-2-amine" (methylhexanamine), which was originally marketed as Nasal decongestant in an inhaler until the late 80s, these days it's sold under different forms and names as a stimulant or dietary supplement.

After some light research, the compound is synthetic and has been banned from sports consumption with WADA since 2009, it's even been from being sold within products in some countries due to possible side-effects that have been linked to deaths.

Here's an article from USADA's (United States Anti-Dopping Association) website covering where Methylhexanamine can be found: https://www.usada.org/athlete-advisory-methylhexaneamine-and-dietary-supplements/

The article itself warns how this substance can be found in over the counter supplements and how athletes need to be cautious on certain brands because Methylhexanamine will trigger a positive test.

If Broc Tickle is ultimately handed down a confirmed positive WADA, the FIM will have to uphold WADA's standard sentence length...which was upped from two years to four years around six months after James Stewart's failed test. WADA uses this sentence length across all sports they test, as it's based off an Olympic sports cycle. (This enables them to ban an athlete that tests positive in one Olympic games from the following one four years later)

We'll pass along more info as we receive it.



FIM Press Release:

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has advised US Supercross rider Broc Tickle that he is provisionally suspended pursuant to Article 7.9 of the FIM Anti-doping Code. The decision to provisionally suspend Mr. Tickle was taken following the receipt of a report from the WADA accredited laboratory in Cologne indicating an Adverse Analytical Finding of 5-methylhexan-2-amine, a specified substance under Section 6 (Stimulants) of the 2018 FIM Prohibited List, in a urine sample collected from him at an in-competition test carried out by the FIM at the round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship held in San Diego, California, USA, on 10 February 2018.

Mr. Tickle has the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample.

Mr. Broc Tickle is provisionally suspended with effect from 14 April 2018. He is therefore barred from participating in any Sports competition until further notice (Art. 10.12 of the FIM Anti-doping Code). Under Article 7.9.3.2 of the FIM Anti-doping Code, Mr. Tickle may request lifting of his provisional suspension.

Under the World Anti-Doping Code and the FIM Anti-Doping Code, the FIM is unable to provide any additional information at this time.





From Broc’s team...





Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Rider Broc Tickle Will Not Compete In Tomorrow’s Minneapolis SX

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team rider Broc Tickle was advised on Thursday by the FIM that he is provisionally suspended and barred from participating in any sports competition until further notice, pursuant to Article 7.9 of the FIM Anti-doping Code.

Tickle is taking the necessary steps to lift the Provisional Suspension.

Round 14 of the AMA Supercross Championship will take place tomorrow, April 14, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.