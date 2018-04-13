FIM Announces Failed WADA Drug Test for Broc Tickle

- Home
Ugh, another rider goes onto the sidelines, but not due to injury...
Vital MX: Up front, we'll admit that we like the intent of drug tests in the sport, to keep the playing field level. But it's a bummer when we have to report on a rider getting caught up in a failed test.
The FIM has announced today that Broc Tickle failed a WADA drug test following the San Diego race, after testing positive for "5-methylhexan-2-amine" (methylhexanamine), which was originally marketed as Nasal decongestant in an inhaler until the late 80s, these days it's sold under different forms and names as a stimulant or dietary supplement.
After some light research, the compound is synthetic and has been banned from sports consumption with WADA since 2009, it's even been from being sold within products in some countries due to possible side-effects that have been linked to deaths.
Here's an article from USADA's (United States Anti-Dopping Association) website covering where Methylhexanamine can be found: https://www.usada.org/athlete-advisory-methylhexaneamine-and-dietary-supplements/
The article itself warns how this substance can be found in over the counter supplements and how athletes need to be cautious on certain brands because Methylhexanamine will trigger a positive test.
If Broc Tickle is ultimately handed down a confirmed positive WADA, the FIM will have to uphold WADA's standard sentence length...which was upped from two years to four years around six months after James Stewart's failed test. WADA uses this sentence length across all sports they test, as it's based off an Olympic sports cycle. (This enables them to ban an athlete that tests positive in one Olympic games from the following one four years later)
We'll pass along more info as we receive it.
The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has advised US Supercross rider Broc Tickle that he is provisionally suspended pursuant to Article 7.9 of the FIM Anti-doping Code. The decision to provisionally suspend Mr. Tickle was taken following the receipt of a report from the WADA accredited laboratory in Cologne indicating an Adverse Analytical Finding of 5-methylhexan-2-amine, a specified substance under Section 6 (Stimulants) of the 2018 FIM Prohibited List, in a urine sample collected from him at an in-competition test carried out by the FIM at the round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship held in San Diego, California, USA, on 10 February 2018.
Mr. Tickle has the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample.
Mr. Broc Tickle is provisionally suspended with effect from 14 April 2018. He is therefore barred from participating in any Sports competition until further notice (Art. 10.12 of the FIM Anti-doping Code). Under Article 7.9.3.2 of the FIM Anti-doping Code, Mr. Tickle may request lifting of his provisional suspension.
Under the World Anti-Doping Code and the FIM Anti-Doping Code, the FIM is unable to provide any additional information at this time.
From Broc’s team...
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Rider Broc Tickle Will Not Compete In Tomorrow’s Minneapolis SX
MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team rider Broc Tickle was advised on Thursday by the FIM that he is provisionally suspended and barred from participating in any sports competition until further notice, pursuant to Article 7.9 of the FIM Anti-doping Code.
Tickle is taking the necessary steps to lift the Provisional Suspension.
Round 14 of the AMA Supercross Championship will take place tomorrow, April 14, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Question
4/13/2018 3:38 PM
I had to log in for that. It is a bummer and I hope it will not ruin Tickle's career as much as JS7's one. Unless the doses were crazy high and clearly showing intentional doping, the only way to make the USADA looking "ok" is to give a very light sanction, like a 6 month suspension. It is not like Tickle tooks hard drugs or real performance enhancing drugs. If most pre work out products or energy bars can have this ingredient, I also think the USADA could do a MUCH better job at informing riders what they can and can't eat with real life exemples instead of having the need to have 3 specialists next to you to eat a steak (who can also have hormones and antibiotics traces in it...). I am French so I don't fully know your system/laws/USADA, so perdon some approximation, but if the first sanction is severe, I guess an appeal can also be made and a good lawyer could take the case; a real high sanction on something that we could call a "unharmful negligence" could be formulated not in a sport court but a real court as an "abuse of law" / "power abuse", and the damages claimed by Tickle could be well over a million dollars. If people try to screw you, play the same game and using in the rules, most of the time you win.
Frodaddy
4/13/2018 3:32 PM
Will this be a career ender like Stewart?
ML512
4/13/2018 3:49 PM
Likely, as the standard WADA ban is set at four years now from date of the test.
Brandan_Pundai
4/13/2018 3:19 PM
USADA is such a joke. They mess up in multiple sports all the time. Drug testing is a great idea but when these sort of things happen and can be proven there’s no reason it shouldn’t be resolved in a reasonable time frame.
ML512
4/13/2018 3:28 PM
In this case it's WADA, world branch.
bryanswarm
4/13/2018 2:22 PM
This is getting out of hand
Johnny Depp
4/13/2018 2:00 PM
And this is what the FIM brings to the table? This is helping the sport how?
MXMattii
4/13/2018 4:03 PM
When someone is using a product that makes you lose weight, get you more ripped and bumps up your reaction times, a bit like a mini testosterone light. Then I would like them to get busted.
On the other hand I really hope that the B-Sample, clears Broc of all the blame. Or that you can prove that it was in his usual shake. But when it was in his usual shake, he will probably be punished too. Because part of Pro Athletes job is knowing what is going into his mouth. Know if it is legit or not and if you pay someone to take care of that part, it's time to sack that ass.
JohnnyOfast
4/13/2018 2:22 PM
By keeping the playing field even and not promoting drug/steroid use. I don't like the FIM either, but this is necessary regardless of who's doing it.
brianstewart705
4/13/2018 2:46 PM
Your statement is Naïve. The substance is found in many decongestants and pre workout supplements.
ML512
4/13/2018 3:11 PM
Same rules the olympics, soccer, cycling, and many other organizations play by.