Evgeny Bobryshev Replaces Benoit Paturel at BOS MXGP - Racing Suzuki in MXGP and British Series

Vital MX: Evgeny Bobryshev will be continue in the MXGP paddock for 2018, thanks to a recent signing with the BOS GP team. The BOS crew was originally going racing on KTM 450 SX-Fs with the French duo of Benoit Paturel and Jordi Tixier...but as of recent weeks the team and Benoit Paturel's relationship has soured. With this they parted ways and have taken on Bobryshev as the replacement. Russian Bob was originally slated to ride for a Suzuki team in the British championships, so to keep things easy the BOS team will prepare a Suzuki RM-Z450 for him to ride (as the team has no ties to KTM or guarantees to race those bikes). Check below for the details in their press release.

Press Release from BOS GP:

We are particularly proud to announce the signature of the number 777 in our 2018 MXGP structure

Evgeny Bobryshev, who has signed with an UK MX Team for the National Championship, came last month to our BOS Suspension headquarters, to develop Factory suspension for his 450RMZ.

At this time, they realized that any races of the two calendars were the same WE...

The decision was set : the Russian racer will be part of the BOS GP team !

"The fact that Evgeny rides a RM-Z450 does not bother us," explains Olivier Bossard. « It’s even bette. We will be present on the 20 MxGP to show that our suspensions are great, so doing it on a European basis and a Japanese base is perfect "

The Russian driver has already finished three times in the World Top 5, he has signed 14 podiums including 1 unstoppable victory in Germany.

Faithful and hardworking, he will undoubtedly be a good partner for the two riders, currently under contract.



