Don't Count Cole Seely Out - Announces Plan to Return to Racing

I know there was quite a bit of talk about me retiring next year, truthfully I did need to do a little soul searching. Now that I have my head on straight and can think clearly after my injury I do plan on making a .comeback to racing. Not only that but .come back faster and stronger than before with a little more knowledge and perspective on life and racing. You can doubt me, .count me out, or underrate me but I’ll be back to make a statement soon enough. Thanks to those who stood by me and I hope this clears things up

A post shared by Cole Seely (@coleseely) on Jul 17, 2018 at 2:23pm PDT