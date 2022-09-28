Dean Wilson Announces He Won't be Returning to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna in 2023

Vital MX's Take: This isn't exactly a well kept secret as it's be known since mid-way through Supercross that Christian Craig would be joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing group for 2023 aboard a FC 450 all season. So as many suspected, this would leave Dean Wilson without a spot with the team as they would have two 450 riders between Craig and Malcom Stewart. Wilson has come out and publicly commented on his parting of ways with his team and the Austrian manufacturer group he has raced for during the vast majority of his 450 career.

Dean Wilson has been announced to be racing World Supercross but the team hasn't been publicly revealed. However, if you check out our team list for World SX we posted last week, you might have noticed we have him listed with the Genuine Honda Racing team of Yarrive Konsky. We expect this news to become public in the next day or two.