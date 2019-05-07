Dean Ferris and Monster Energy Yamaha Mutually Part Ways

Vital's Take: Dean Ferris has announced that he has mutually parted ways with Monster Energy Yamaha after six rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. This doesn't particularly come as a surprise since he was filling-in for Aaron Plessinger, who returned to racing last weekend at Southwick, but many of us thought Dean might finish out the series with the team. We're bummed that he won't be behind the gate at RedBud, but we're looking forward to seeing what he does next!



