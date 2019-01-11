David Pingree Joins The Vital MX Staff

It is our pleasure to announce David "Ping" Pingree as the most recent addition to the Vital MX staff in an Editor at Large role. Ping joins our existing editorial team of Steve Giberson, Sean Klinger, Brad Resnick, and Grant Dawson. We're extremely excited at the opportunity to further expand the scope of our coverage of the sport, and make use of his breadth of experience.

In his previous role as a Racer X staff member, Ping had over two decades of motorcycle media experience under his belt, writing weekly columns and covering all things motocross. He also has a unique set of skills derived from professional racing, which involved everything from being a motocross and Supercross factory rider on multiple teams, to being the Team Manager for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/Honda squad. That makes him uniquely qualified in product and bike testing. As our Editor at Large, he'll be contributing regularly with a weekly column. bike tests, and other feature projects.

Feel free to reach out to him regarding your latest and greatest products introductions, events, launches, bikes, etc.

Ping can be reached directly at ping@vitalmx.com.

Here are a few of our favorite pics of Ping from over the years.



