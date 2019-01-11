Toggle

David Pingree Joins The Vital MX Staff 15

Yep, we're growing again!

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9281 3572 45650 890 2316 29756 36 1647 2 183

GuyB
11/1/2019 7:00 AM

David Pingree Joins The Vital MX Staff

It is our pleasure to announce David "Ping" Pingree as the most recent addition to the Vital MX staff in an Editor at Large role. Ping joins our existing editorial team of Steve Giberson, Sean Klinger, Brad Resnick, and Grant Dawson. We're extremely excited at the opportunity to further expand the scope of our coverage of the sport, and make use of his breadth of experience.

In his previous role as a Racer X staff member, Ping had over two decades of motorcycle media experience under his belt, writing weekly columns and covering all things motocross. He also has a unique set of skills derived from professional racing, which involved everything from being a motocross and Supercross factory rider on multiple teams, to being the Team Manager for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/Honda squad. That makes him uniquely qualified in product and bike testing. As our Editor at Large, he'll be contributing regularly with a weekly column. bike tests, and other feature projects.

Feel free to reach out to him regarding your latest and greatest products introductions, events, launches, bikes, etc. 

Ping can be reached directly at ping@vitalmx.com.

Here are a few of our favorite pics of Ping from over the years.

Laying down the roost at Glen Helen back in the day. More recently, we've seen him at some of the 125 All-Star races, besides doing quite a bit of bike testing.

After his pro MX/SX days were over, Ping started doing Supermoto races. While we can think of several races where he was on the big bikes, we also remember him being a regular in the 250 class.

Ping was part of the very stout Troy Lee Designs Supermoto team, along with Troy Lee, and Jeff Ward, among others.

Yeah, he could mix it up in the big boy class.

Besides his moto (and Supermoto) days, he was also quite the pit bike ace during the heyday of that action. Yeah, that's Jason Lawrence trying to give him the business.

For several years he worked with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/Honda team, including doing the Team Manager role. Here he's with Ben Townley and Wil Hahn.

After he moved out of the team scene and into firefighting training, we'd occasionally spot him helping out with the Asterisk (now Alpinestars) Mobile Medical crew.

These days, when he's not helping us out, he also works with the San Bernardino County Fire Department. That jacket's probably not one we'd thrown on for a hot summer day. Welcome aboard, Ping.


Related: David Pingree
David Pingree
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
15 comments