David Pingree Joins The Vital MX Staff

Yep, we're growing again!
It is our pleasure to announce David "Ping" Pingree as the most recent addition to the Vital MX staff in an Editor at Large role. Ping joins our existing editorial team of Steve Giberson, Sean Klinger, Brad Resnick, and Grant Dawson. We're extremely excited at the opportunity to further expand the scope of our coverage of the sport, and make use of his breadth of experience.
In his previous role as a Racer X staff member, Ping had over two decades of motorcycle media experience under his belt, writing weekly columns and covering all things motocross. He also has a unique set of skills derived from professional racing, which involved everything from being a motocross and Supercross factory rider on multiple teams, to being the Team Manager for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/Honda squad. That makes him uniquely qualified in product and bike testing. As our Editor at Large, he'll be contributing regularly with a weekly column. bike tests, and other feature projects.
Feel free to reach out to him regarding your latest and greatest products introductions, events, launches, bikes, etc.
Ping can be reached directly at ping@vitalmx.com.
Here are a few of our favorite pics of Ping from over the years.
tp4
11/1/2019 4:49 PM
kind of like moving to a different apartment..welcome,
ACBraap
11/1/2019 2:46 PM
I hope he's bringing Ask Ping to Vital.
BobbyM
11/1/2019 2:18 PM
Finally... Somebody at vital that knows something about motocross.
GuyB
11/1/2019 2:25 PM
What do you mean? You've been here the whole time.
4evermx
11/1/2019 6:08 PM
🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 good one GuyB👍
racer495a
11/1/2019 11:39 AM
I liked Ping until the latest Matthes dig on his show. He’s not the guy I thought he was.
RENNERlicious
11/1/2019 10:43 AM
Mehhhhh
Shredder
11/1/2019 9:40 AM
I guess DC misunderstood when he wrote that Ping was leaving RX because his work load had gotten too large. Sounds like he's doing exactly the same things for Vital.
Tits Legendary
11/1/2019 11:22 AM
This.
Maybe there was more to him leaving Racer X than they wanted us to know?
twotwosix
11/1/2019 12:35 PM
DC made it sound like Ping was retiring from Moto journalism/testing...
Zesiger 112
11/1/2019 7:18 AM
Sweeeet! Welcome ping, excited to see some bike builds from you. Maybe take a look through some member bikes that would be cool.
Markopolo400
11/1/2019 7:14 AM
Wow didnt see that one coming. Coolio
Boomslang
11/1/2019 7:11 AM
You dudes kept that under wraps pretty good.
Welcome Pingster.
RACERX69
11/1/2019 2:58 PM
Ping,
Please be careful, VERY careful, as your new boss doesn’t quite think the way you do. Know whada I mean? You may find yourself getting permanently clicked if espousing anything right of waaaay far left! 😉
GuyB
11/1/2019 3:03 PM
I think everyone is slowly figuring out that mixing politics and moto can be a bad combo. Actually, now that I think about it, mixing politics and just about anything isn't all that great. Same goes for religion. More of what unites us, less of what divides us for the win.