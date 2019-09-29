Crash: Jason Anderson and Justin Cooper

Things did not get off to a great start at the MXoN in Holland for Team USA. The MX Vice guys got a great shot of what happened in moto one.
GuyB
9/29/2019 6:50 AM
This is what happened to Jason Anderson and Justin Cooper on lap one of that MXoN moto. It could have been so much worse... pic.twitter.com/0qad4tVRYu— M X V I C E (@motocrossvice) September 29, 2019
This is what happened to Jason Anderson and Justin Cooper on lap one of that MXoN moto. It could have been so much worse... pic.twitter.com/0qad4tVRYu
gartchen
9/29/2019 1:47 PM
damn - after the crash when Cooper is looking around - It reminds of the opening scene in saving private ryan......holy cow what a mess. Hope he is ok!
honda341
9/29/2019 1:09 PM
Wow. Thanks for posting!
100%Honda
9/29/2019 12:28 PM
That's too bad
jarvinator
9/29/2019 9:36 AM
hey, these things happen; BUT to wad it up with your team mate is purely horse sheet luck
TymeMoto
9/29/2019 7:54 AM
Format way off on iPhone, video not working
-MAVERICK-
9/29/2019 7:49 AM
Format is a little off on mobile (Android)
The Related tags are listed across the video.
GuyB
9/29/2019 7:59 AM
Thanks.
truebanchi
9/29/2019 7:09 AM
Justin Cooper looked like he got hurt.... Are these guys okay?
9/29/2019 8:00 AM
He remounted and finished the first moto, and the best he could muster was 29th in moto two. Anderson was eighth in the final moto.
