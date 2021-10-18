Coty Schock Signs with Phoenix Racing Honda

- Bike Checks
Another puzzle piece falling into place this off-season, congrats to Coty Schock on the new gig!
Vital MX's Take: The Phoenix Racing Honda Team is making some big strides in 2022. The organization is very dominate in Arenacross and ATV MX, along with being quite competitive in the GNCC realm. After a couple seasons of participation in the 250 East region, they've picked up Coty Schock to add to their roster while they take on a full season of indoors and outdoors.