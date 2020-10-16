There was an error made in the tabulation of the results that affected the outcome of our 2021 450 Shootout, and more importantly, the overall winner. What can we say? We goofed up some simple math which caused the top two spots to flip-flop.

The original video has been pulled, and we're in the process of redoing the results portion. It'll be up in a day or so. We're also working to have the complete Shootout article up on the site soon, which will have more detailed comments on each of the bikes.

The corrected results look like this.

1. Kawasaki

2. KTM

3. Honda

4. Yamaha

5. Husqvarna

Of course, this is a bummer, and we'll admit...pretty embarrassing. We'd like to pass along our apologies to the brands involved. We're implementing controls to ensure nothing like this happens again.

The easy thing would have been to leave it as it was. But that wasn't the right thing to do, and not what you guys deserve.