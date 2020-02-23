Toggle

Cooper Webb Releases Update on Condition Following Arlington Crash 3

Vital's Take: Cooper Webb has released an update following his scary crash in the second 450 Main Event last night. Luckily, he sustained no broken bones, but he will have to recover from some deep bone bruises. Heal up, Cooper.


