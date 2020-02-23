- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Vital's Take: Cooper Webb has released an update following his scary crash in the second 450 Main Event last night. Luckily, he sustained no broken bones, but he will have to recover from some deep bone bruises. Heal up, Cooper.
Indian_Dunes_4ever
2/23/2020 10:35 AM
Dr.Holman357
2/23/2020 10:17 AM
pancakeflatted
2/23/2020 10:20 AM
Excellent points. Rewatching the film surprised his knees and feet are ok. That was an all-time wreck. Delighted to know he’s basically okay.
Mr. Webb must be all kinds of sore this morning.