Cameron McAdoo Signs Supercross Deal with GEICO Honda for 2019

Vital's Take: With Christian Craig and Chase Sexton both out injured until the 250 East Coast Supercross Championship, and Jeremy Martin out for the entirety of 2019, GEICO Honda has announced that they have signed Cameron McAdoo back to the team to race the 250 West Coast Supercross Championship. We wish Cameron and the team the best of luck in 2019.
-MAVERICK-
12/21/2018 8:47 AM
Hopefully that means Joey Crown will get his spot at Club MX/Redemption Racing for SX. He was already riding a Yamaha.