Blake Wharton Returning to Supercross with Munn Racing?

ML512
ML512
1/30/2018 8:45 AM

Vital MX: It's been a bit since we saw Blake Wharton take a shot at Supercross, 2014 on the East coast when he filled in at GEICO Honda to be exact. We've heard rumors on-and-off that Wharton would make a return and it looks like he's locked in for East again, but with the Texas shop/team of Munn Racing and aboard a Husqvarna. It'll be good to have Blake back at the races and hopefully we'll have more on his program in the coming weeks. Check out the embed below from Munn Racing's own page, showing off Blake's new ride.

 

  David934

    1/30/2018 1:55 PM

    I never understood, why winning capable rider did not offer to continue his career. Something like Mookie

  erickx250

    1/30/2018 12:54 PM

    Dope!

  hamncheeze

    1/30/2018 9:24 AM

    This is cool. I always liked Blake and felt like he had more in him but injuries and circumstance derailed his career. Plus he's just an interesting dude off the bike, in a sport with so much stagnant personalities he really stands out.

