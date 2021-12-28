Toggle

Available Job in the Industry - HRC Honda Engine Technician

Think you've got what it takes to build engines for the best out there?

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 409 72 1959 408 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 530 11182 1 684 120 26

ML512
12/28/2021 6:59 AM

Available Job in the Industry - HRC Honda Engine Technician

The HRC Honda squad has just posted a desirable job listing on MotorcycleIndustryJobs.com. They're looking for an engine technician for their 450 squad. Namely an individual who would be responsible for the service and inspections of Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton's CRF450R powerplants. This is of course a full-time gig, located at HRC Honda's Motocross race shop in Torrance, Ca at their HQ. Below is the requirements from the listing and the link to take you to the spot you can enter your resume if you feel like you have what it takes.

HRC Honda Listing:

"We are looking for a qualified engine technician to help Team Honda HRC build works 450 engines for Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton. This is an employee position through Rilauja, a trusted partner of American Honda. Technician must have experience in high level engine assembly,  have a good work ethic while working well with others, a good attitude and be willing to learn. Service needed includes disassembly, cleaning, inspecting, replacing necessary parts, measuring, and assembling engines. Other aspects include but are not limited to dyno operation, parts ordering, organizing, keeping the race shop clean when necessary, and other various duties. Job is Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm, with flexible hours. Living near the shop is encouraged."

Want to apply? This link will take you straight there: MotorcycleIndustryJobs.com


Related: Chase Sexton Ken Roczen Team HRC Honda
Chase Sexton Ken Roczen Team HRC Honda
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest