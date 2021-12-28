Available Job in the Industry - HRC Honda Engine Technician

The HRC Honda squad has just posted a desirable job listing on MotorcycleIndustryJobs.com. They're looking for an engine technician for their 450 squad. Namely an individual who would be responsible for the service and inspections of Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton's CRF450R powerplants. This is of course a full-time gig, located at HRC Honda's Motocross race shop in Torrance, Ca at their HQ. Below is the requirements from the listing and the link to take you to the spot you can enter your resume if you feel like you have what it takes.

HRC Honda Listing:

"We are looking for a qualified engine technician to help Team Honda HRC build works 450 engines for Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton. This is an employee position through Rilauja, a trusted partner of American Honda. Technician must have experience in high level engine assembly, have a good work ethic while working well with others, a good attitude and be willing to learn. Service needed includes disassembly, cleaning, inspecting, replacing necessary parts, measuring, and assembling engines. Other aspects include but are not limited to dyno operation, parts ordering, organizing, keeping the race shop clean when necessary, and other various duties. Job is Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm, with flexible hours. Living near the shop is encouraged."

Want to apply? This link will take you straight there: MotorcycleIndustryJobs.com



