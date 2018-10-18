Alta Motors Shutters Operations

- Home
Not the news we were looking forward to reading this morning...
Sadly, another US-based motorcycle company has closed its doors, at least for the time being. After news came out a couple months ago that Harley would be leaving their partnership with Alta Motors, we were wondering what that would do to the future of the brand and now we have an answer. According to an article posted on Asphalt and Rubber this morning, the San Francisco based electric motorcycle company has closed its doors as it looks for further investors or an outright buyout.
Having personally made my way north to tour the company's facility, meet their staff, and test out their bikes, I'm truly bummed to see this news when I woke up. While Alta's product wasn't going to be every rider's cup of tea, every person I knew who threw a leg over one was immensely impressed and the product was an absolute blast to ride. Regardless of your stance for and against electric motorcycles, it sucks to see a US motorcycle company shut down and their moto-nuts employees without work.
As stated in the original A&R article, shuttering their doors isn't necessarily the end, as they continue to hunt for more capital from an investor or an outright sale of the brand...which has had some interested suitors along the way. Until we hear more news you can learn more about the brand, some of the people involved, and our personal thoughts on their machines by hitting this link (Atla Motors). We will update when more info is available about the company's future.
Jay Moto
10/18/2018 5:21 PM
I was a bit bummed when Buell took a parking cone in the anoose courtesy of Harley Douchenson. This down right pisses me off.
Johnny Depp
10/18/2018 4:19 PM
Stand by for breaking rumors next week..
visualize Orange
bvm111
10/18/2018 4:17 PM
Will they discount there existing inventory.... I would love to get one if the price was right!? too soon to ask?
motoarmageddon
10/18/2018 4:12 PM
what a joke
jeffro413
10/18/2018 3:24 PM
Harley ends another company! Always after they get all the info on their technology.
manandmachine
10/18/2018 9:01 AM
Has always seemed like a perfect fit for the KTM family
theycallmeebryan
10/18/2018 7:56 AM
I have faith they will find a new investor. The bike is fantastic and already competitive. I love mine.