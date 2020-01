View this post on Instagram

ATTENTION: H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki regrets to inform you team rider and fan favorite Adam Enticknap will miss Round 2 of the Supercross series in St. Louis. A practice crash the week leading up to the opening round in Anaheim resulted in tendon damage to his right wrist. Look for Adam this weekend in St. Louis doing various media activities and returning to the race track for Round 3. @the722 @supercrosslive @suzukicycles @rmarmy