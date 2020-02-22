Toggle

Adam Cianciarulo Breaks Collarbone in Arlington 3

GD2
2/22/2020 2:07 PM

Vital's Take: Adam Cianciarulo sustained a broken collarbone in a crash during qualifying today in Arlington. The crash occurred as he was coming off of the dragon's back, and he ended up slamming into the face of the following triple. We were able to capture some photos of the crash sequence, which you can view below Kawasaki's Instagram post.

Adam Cianciarulo Arlington Injury Report Supercross 2020
3 comments
