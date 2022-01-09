Toggle

250 and 450 Motos to be Shortened to 25 Minutes at Fox Raceway 2 2

Schedule changes for the 2022 Fox Raceway 2 National

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 535 75 2067 384 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 673 12132 1 777 120 28

ML512
9/1/2022 12:45 PM

250 and 450 Motos to be Shortened to 25 Minutes at Fox Raceway 2

Due to the excessive heat warnings in and around Southern California, particularly in the area with the Fox Raceway 2 National will be held, there has been some race day schedule changes made.

All four motos this Saturday have been shortened from their usual 30 minutes plus two laps, to 25 minutes plus two laps. On top of this, the gap between the usual end of 450 moto one and 250 moto two has been extended by an extra 30 minutes, to allow the riders and staff more time to cool down and prepare for the second batch of racing. Look below for the exact schedule changes.

Photo


Related: 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Fox Raceway
2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Fox Raceway
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest