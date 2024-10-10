2025 MXGP Schedule Drops | News

After much anticipation, Infront Moto Racing has released the schedule for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship. There are a lot of points of note: All of which will be tackled in a quick manner here. There are 20 rounds for the third time (and second consecutive season) – this is the 'sweet spot' for Infront. The addition of Australia means that the paddock must contend with five overseas events, one extra than their quota in the recent term.

Australia is one of two all-new tracks on the schedule, the other being Cordoba in Argentina. The previous venue, Neuquén, cannot host the event and so the same promoter identified this province. Cordoba is a little north of Neuquén and to the left of Buenos Aires. Darwin marks the Grand Prix series' first visit down under since 2001. Sumbawa, Indonesia, returns to the schedule for the first time since 2022 and will sit next to Lombok in what is now a traditional double header. China is back for a third event too.

Absentees include Matterley Basin (and a visit of some kind to Great Britain), Agueda and Maggiora. Most are of the opinion that one of those venues could fill the TBA – a safe bet would be Agueda. The date of May 04 is around its traditional position and the fact that it sits next to the Grand Prix of Spain points to this as a logical solution. It is unlikely to see Matterley Basin fill a position in May, because the cost of the event almost doubles at that time of year.

Three Spanish Grands Prix were run this season and just one, Cozar, has made it onto the first version of this schedule. Cozar was the least popular of the trio and so this will infuriate riders. It is likely that either Arroyomolinos or Galicia will fill the second Spanish round, as it has been some time since Talavera de la Reina or Bellpuig appeared now. The other point of note is that the first nine rounds include two trips to Spain, Italy and France. Odd, no?