2024 MXGP Schedule Uncovered | News

Infront Moto Racing just unveiled the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship schedule, which will start in the fabulous setting of Patagonia-Argentina on March 10. The calendar has few surprises, truthfully, as a lot of staples have returned on their traditional dates. Most shocking is the number of fixtures that are listed as 'TBA' given that we are already so late in the year. View the schedule in full below and stay tuned for more information.