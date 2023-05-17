The complete list of racers and teams for the upcoming 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship is now available and official! Scroll down to find out if your favorite rider is competing, what faces are returning, and who is new.

Also, you can check out our recent podcast with SX Global CEO Adam Bailey to learn more about the upcoming championship: Adam Bailey Podcast

Lastly, here's the event list for 2023.

The team's list is sorted by team championship ranking from the 2022 series

1st ranked team - MotoConcepts Racing

WSX - 450 Class

1. #200 Cole Seely

2. #19 Vince Friese

SX2 - 250 Class

1. #49 Mitchell Oldenburg

2. #800 Mike Alessi

2nd ranked team - Firepower Froth Honda Racing

WSX - 450 Class

3. #10 Justin Brayton

4. #15 Dean Wilson

SX2 - 250 Class

3. #99 Max Anstie

4. #402 Gage Linville

3rd Ranked Team - Rick Ware Racing

WSX - 450 Class

5. #17 Joey Savatgy

6. #45 Colt Nichols

SX2 - 250 Class

5. #1 Shane McElrath

6. #66 Henry Miller

4th Ranked Team - BUD Racing Kawasaki

WSX - 450 Class

7. #46 Justin Hill

8. #85 Cedric Soubreyas

SX2 - 250 Class

7. #945 Anthony Bourdon

8. #137 Adrien Escoffier

5th Ranked Team - Team GSM

WSX - 450 Class

9. #20 Greg Aranda

10. #26 Thomas Ramette

SX2 - 250 Class

9. #141 Maxime Desprey

10. #62 Jace Owen

6th Ranked Team - Craig Dack Racing

WSX - 450 Class

11. Grant Harlan

12. #75 Josh Hill

SX2 - 250 Class

11. #9 Aaron Tanti

12. #4 Luke Clout

7th Ranked Team - ClubMX FXR

WSX - 450 Class

13. #16 Cole Thompson

14. #102 Matt Moss

SX2 - 250 Class

13. #125 Luke Neese

14. #56 Enzo Lopes

8th Ranked Team - NILS Honda

WSX - 450 Class

15. #911 Jordi Tixier

16. #80 Kevin Moranz

SX2 - 250 Class

15. #3 Chris Blose

16. #110 Kyle Peters

9th Ranked Team - Pipes Motorsport Group

WSX - 450 Class

17. #1 Ken Roczen

18. #11 Kyle Chisholm

SX2 - 250 Class

17. #67 Cullin Park

18. #58 Hunter Yoder

10th Ranked Team - MDK Motorsports

WSX - 450 Class

19. #68 Cade Clason

20. #111 Anthony Rodriguez

SX2 - 250 Class

19. #891 Justin Bogle

20. #604 Max Miller