The complete list of racers and teams for the upcoming 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship is now available and official! Scroll down to find out if your favorite rider is competing, what faces are returning, and who is new.
Also, you can check out our recent podcast with SX Global CEO Adam Bailey to learn more about the upcoming championship: Adam Bailey Podcast
Lastly, here's the event list for 2023.
The team's list is sorted by team championship ranking from the 2022 series
1st ranked team - MotoConcepts Racing
WSX - 450 Class
1. #200 Cole Seely
2. #19 Vince Friese
SX2 - 250 Class
1. #49 Mitchell Oldenburg
2. #800 Mike Alessi
2nd ranked team - Firepower Froth Honda Racing
WSX - 450 Class
3. #10 Justin Brayton
4. #15 Dean Wilson
SX2 - 250 Class
3. #99 Max Anstie
4. #402 Gage Linville
3rd Ranked Team - Rick Ware Racing
WSX - 450 Class
5. #17 Joey Savatgy
6. #45 Colt Nichols
SX2 - 250 Class
5. #1 Shane McElrath
6. #66 Henry Miller
4th Ranked Team - BUD Racing Kawasaki
WSX - 450 Class
7. #46 Justin Hill
8. #85 Cedric Soubreyas
SX2 - 250 Class
7. #945 Anthony Bourdon
8. #137 Adrien Escoffier
5th Ranked Team - Team GSM
WSX - 450 Class
9. #20 Greg Aranda
10. #26 Thomas Ramette
SX2 - 250 Class
9. #141 Maxime Desprey
10. #62 Jace Owen
6th Ranked Team - Craig Dack Racing
WSX - 450 Class
11. Grant Harlan
12. #75 Josh Hill
SX2 - 250 Class
11. #9 Aaron Tanti
12. #4 Luke Clout
7th Ranked Team - ClubMX FXR
WSX - 450 Class
13. #16 Cole Thompson
14. #102 Matt Moss
SX2 - 250 Class
13. #125 Luke Neese
14. #56 Enzo Lopes
8th Ranked Team - NILS Honda
WSX - 450 Class
15. #911 Jordi Tixier
16. #80 Kevin Moranz
SX2 - 250 Class
15. #3 Chris Blose
16. #110 Kyle Peters
9th Ranked Team - Pipes Motorsport Group
WSX - 450 Class
17. #1 Ken Roczen
18. #11 Kyle Chisholm
SX2 - 250 Class
17. #67 Cullin Park
18. #58 Hunter Yoder
10th Ranked Team - MDK Motorsports
WSX - 450 Class
19. #68 Cade Clason
20. #111 Anthony Rodriguez
SX2 - 250 Class
19. #891 Justin Bogle
20. #604 Max Miller
