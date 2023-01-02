Much like so many expected, Infront Moto Racing has confirmed the date of the 2023 Motocross of Nations has been altered to work with the new SuperMotocross World Championship fixtures. Now, those who are based in the United States will have a weekend off before venturing overseas to represent for their nation.

There has been another change, to coincide with the new Motocross of Nations date of October 08, as the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship will now conclude at Matterley Basin in the United Kingdom on October 01. October 01 was previously listed as a TBA date, so the switch worked seamlessly. All's well that ends well, right? The official communication from Infront Moto Racing is below the calendar.

Infront Moto Racing

Press Release (February 01): Infront Moto Racing would like to announce updates to the 2023 calendar of the FIM Motocross World Championship and the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations previously scheduled on October 22 in Ernee, France, will be brought forward to the October 07/08. This decision was tough to take but – thanks to FIM, Infront Moto Racing, FFM, and the Motoclub of Ernée – we were able to take the right action. The great collaboration between Infront Moto Racing, MX Sports and Feld was key to align with worldwide racing calendars after the end of the racing season in the United States had to reshuffle.

The updated date foreseen for the MXoN will allow the best riders based and competing in the USA series to participate to the event, as the desire to create the top conditions for an epic MXoN show is crucial for the greater enjoyment of the fans. The Monster Energy FIM MXoN is the most important off-road event of the season with the aim to offer the best experience for motocross fans, with the best riders from all over the world.

David Luongo (Infront Moto Racing CEO): "The date change of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations to October 07/08 occurred to ensure the best show to motocross fans, because with the calendar modifications of the various championships around the world it appeared that some riders and federations would have difficulties in attending the biggest off-road event of the year and we had to find a solution. Our objective is always to deliver the best show possible to the public and therefore I would like to thank the Motoclub d'Ernee, the FFM and the FIM to have reacted positively and rapidly to this change. Now we can all focus on making the 2023 edition of the MXoN as one of the best events ever in the history of motocross."

Davey Coombs (President of MX Sports Pro Racing, producers of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship): "After many great talks with Infront Moto Racing, we strongly agree with the complicated decision to change the date of the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France, to earlier in October. Due to an unexpected scheduling conflict at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the new SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs and finals, the date of the final round was moved from October 14 to September 23, which meant that the AMA season would end nearly a month before the MXoN was set to be run at Ernée. We believe that the Monster Energy FIM MXoN is extremely important to the entire global motocross community and fans deserve and expect to see the best riders from each nation compete together this one time every year."

"Moving the date closer to the end of the AMA schedule will help secure the participation of a very strong Team USA, as they seek to successfully defend the Peter Chamberlain Trophy for the first time since 2011," added Feld Motor Sports' Dave Prater (Vice President of Supercross). "Last year's winning Team USA line-up of Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper have all expressed interest in returning to defend their title. This change of date also helps ensure that other AMA-based riders like Hunter and Jett Lawrence of Australia, Germany's Ken Roczen, French heroes like Dylan Ferrandis, Marvin Musquin and Tom Vialle, Japan's Jo Shimoda, Sweden's Fredrik Noren and more would then be available to participate in the 2023 MXoN, if chosen by their respective home countries."

"Infront Moto Racing, Feld Motor Sports, and MX Sports Pro Racing are committed to working together to make sure we can deliver the best events for the crowd and also help to make sure the fans at Ernée will get to watch the best riders in the world compete in the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations," added Coombs. "When the event comes back to the USA in the near future, we will all work together to continue to make the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations the exceptional competition that it always is, as well as a huge annual celebration of motocross for fans from all over the world."